Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot.
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino.
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino.(Gary Landers | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

Cincinnati broke away by turning six walks, a hit batter and Moustakas' single into a big inning. The playoff-bound White Sox issued a season-high 11 walks and hit three batters overall.

