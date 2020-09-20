Advertisement

Secretary of State Micheal Adams clarifies absentee voting guidelines ahead of general election

(AP Images)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly six weeks until the election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is addressing common concerns among voters.

On a segment of Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant, he urged people to vote either by mail, in person during early voting, or in person on Election Day.

“We’re going to encourage people to use those options and make a plan,” Adams said. “Find out what’s best for you.”

He clarified, however, that people cannot vote in person after requesting an absentee ballot. The only exception is if voters do not receive their ballots by October 28th.

Adams explained people must take advantage of all three voting options to keep the election running smoothly.

“If too many people crowd one leg of that three legged stool, the one level could snap,” Adams said.

He and governor Andy Beshear are currently reviewing county election plans.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 9th. Early voting starts October 13th.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

