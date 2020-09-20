Advertisement

Serious injuries after early morning fire in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a structure fire in Lexington.

It happened on Lansdowne Drive around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews found a small fire that was quickly put out. However, one person was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

The department said a fire investigator has been called, and the origin of the fire and the cause of the person’s injuries are under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as more information comes to light.

