“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people young and old are mourning the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday night in her Brooklyn home.
Politicians, both liberal and conservative and famous stars, including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton, have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.
“Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Dolly wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.