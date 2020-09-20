“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people young and old are mourning the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday night in her Brooklyn home.

Politicians, both liberal and conservative and famous stars, including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton, have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

“Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Dolly wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/Sra7ge5K9b — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 19, 2020

