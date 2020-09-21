Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to roll with some of the good stuff as fall continues to flex some early season muscle. Not only has our weather been chilly, but it’s also been dry for much of the past week and change. It looks like we have a few more dry days before rain chances return by the end of the week. That will be some moisture from Beta getting in here and that’s ahead of a deep fall storm system that looks to develop near us by the weekend. That may have some nasty with it as it ushers in colder air.

Let us kick things off with a few words about the precious present. Temps start our Monday in the 40s for many and we end things with readings anywhere from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Skies stay mainly sunny, but clouds start to show up by Tuesday and Wednesday. Those clouds will be in advance of what’s left of Tropical Storm Beta. This system is blowing into Texas today.

There’s almost an inverted trough ahead of this that moves into our region by Wednesday. That may bring a few late day showers into western Kentucky. From there, we will have to see how much is left of Beta and just how much lifts into our region Thursday and Friday.

A much deeper fall storm system looks to impact our weather this weekend with another rolling in here early next week. Rain chances will be fairly high with both.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.