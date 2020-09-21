Advertisement

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points.
Anthony Davis hits the game-winner for Los Angeles.
Anthony Davis hits the game-winner for Los Angeles.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victim of a Denver comeback.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16 but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play, but Davis swished his last shot to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

