Harrison County Public Schools to resume in-person classes Oct. 12

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than half a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

That first case was in Harrison County, which was also the first school district to switch to NTI, or non-traditional instruction.

Now, Harrison County Public Schools will be returning to in-person classes on October 12.

“This community went through so many trying times over the past 20 or 30 years, you know if you go back to the tornado that hit here during the early 70s there as a huge flood that hit here in the late 90s,” says superintendent Harry Burchett.

Burchett led the first school district in Kentucky to make the switch to NTI, along with the help of chief academic officer Jenny Lynn Hatter.

“The character of the people that did the firsts in this country and when you’re in the middle of it, it’s not so glamorous it really isn’t, but if you’re fortunate to have a good team and we are, everybody moves forward and does what we’re trained to do,” Hatter says.

Burchett says making that switch to virtual learning was easy at first, as five to ten days worth of instruction were ready to go. Then, the county faced some challenges. Burchett says 30-35% of students had trouble connecting to the internet.

But, everyone made it through.

Now, they’re looking forward to the first day of in-person classes on October 12.

It’s going to be different. Classrooms will be socially distanced with reminders on the floor. Plus, all schools are being cleaned thoroughly from top to bottom. Still, both parents and students say they’re excited. The superintendent is also waiting in anticipation.

“Normally it would include a hug or a high five, but we are going to have to do a virtual high five or a distanced high five,” Burchett says.

There will be a board meeting Tuesday to get final approval for the Healthy at Harrison plans.

