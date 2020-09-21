Advertisement

Harrison County Public Schools to resume in-person classes Oct. 12

It's going to be different. Classrooms will be socially distanced with reminders on the floor. Plus, all schools are being cleaned thoroughly from top to bottom.
It's going to be different. Classrooms will be socially distanced with reminders on the floor. Plus, all schools are being cleaned thoroughly from top to bottom.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than half a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

That first case was in Harrison County, which was also the first school district to switch to NTI, or non-traditional instruction.

Now, Harrison County Public Schools will be returning to in-person classes on October 12.

“This community went through so many trying times over the past 20 or 30 years, you know if you go back to the tornado that hit here during the early 70s there as a huge flood that hit here in the late 90s,” says superintendent Harry Burchett.

Burchett led the first school district in Kentucky to make the switch to NTI, along with the help of chief academic officer Jenny Lynn Hatter.

“The character of the people that did the firsts in this country and when you’re in the middle of it, it’s not so glamorous it really isn’t, but if you’re fortunate to have a good team and we are, everybody moves forward and does what we’re trained to do,” Hatter says.

Burchett says making that switch to virtual learning was easy at first, as five to ten days worth of instruction were ready to go. Then, the county faced some challenges. Burchett says 30-35% of students had trouble connecting to the internet.

But, everyone made it through.

Now, they’re looking forward to the first day of in-person classes on October 12.

It’s going to be different. Classrooms will be socially distanced with reminders on the floor. Plus, all schools are being cleaned thoroughly from top to bottom. Still, both parents and students say they’re excited. The superintendent is also waiting in anticipation.

“Normally it would include a hug or a high five, but we are going to have to do a virtual high five or a distanced high five,” Burchett says.

There will be a board meeting Tuesday to get final approval for the Healthy at Harrison plans.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Harlan County announces day to honor Barbara Bailey

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The story of Barbara Bailey’s life and career is rooted in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
On Monday, LMPD canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately, according to multiple sources within the department.

News

Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Ky. teen will not go into prison in connection with gunfight that killed two in crossfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A central Kentucky teenager learned how long she will spend in prison Friday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Crime

Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

News

WATCH | Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

Sports

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Regional

Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.