Health officials concerned COVID testing site vandalism will deter people from getting tested

By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington COVID-19 testing site is cleaning up after becoming the target of vandalism.

Someone spray-painted the words ‘false positives’ and ‘plandemic’ at the Walgreens on Executive Drive.

The words "false positives" and "power to the people" were spray painted on the wall of a COVID-19 testing site.
The words "false positives" and "power to the people" were spray painted on the wall of a COVID-19 testing site.(Source: WKYT)

The health department says they are concerned this kind of attention could deter people from getting tested. But, they also says fighting against misinformation is nothing new.

“Get on Facebook now and you’re going to see information that has no basis in reality,” said health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall. “You’re going to see some information that is just a little bit true, just enough to make people think the rest of it is accurate, but that’s just not the case.”

Hall says one big claim, that false positives are an issue, just isn’t true. He said they only know of a few in Lexington, 26, that were due to a computer error. Those have since been removed from the rolls.

Health officials hope acts of vandalism don’t discourage people from continuing to get tested. Something health experts have said is needed to help control the spread of the virus.

Hall says those who do have questions, should ask their local health experts. He encourages calling your health department.

“We don’t want people who disagree with this as wrong, as they might be to go out and confront other people,” Hall said. “Let’s try to get through this peacefully. Let’s talk about this. If you talk to me about why it’s so important to be tested, why it’s so important to wear a mask, I’m going to talk to you like a person on that level.”

Hall said false negatives were a bigger concern for them because they could lead someone who is positive to think they could go out in public, potentially spreading the virus.

