Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak continues

Pattern remains calm for a few more days.
Pattern remains calm for a few more days.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days are going to keep the nice parts of the weekend moving forward.

I think daytime highs will run at the same pleasant levels that have been with us for days. The overnight hours feature more of the same chilly stuff. Maybe not as intense as we just experienced, but nippy enough to make you add another blanket at night.

There is a chance that moisture could spill over into Kentucky on Thursday. A wave of energy could throw a few showers our way by Thursday. I am still looking at how wet this round will end up for us. There is a chance it could be pretty wet. I have to see more runs.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: 22 hours ago
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly mornings and Fall afternoons continue

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Chilly Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
A gorgeous streak of fall weather continues into next week.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Now for the fall blast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
We are just a few days away from the official beginning of fall.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives to the forecast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
After a cold front moves through tonight and into Friday a cooler and drier pattern arrives for the weekend and into next week

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.