Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days are going to keep the nice parts of the weekend moving forward.

I think daytime highs will run at the same pleasant levels that have been with us for days. The overnight hours feature more of the same chilly stuff. Maybe not as intense as we just experienced, but nippy enough to make you add another blanket at night.

There is a chance that moisture could spill over into Kentucky on Thursday. A wave of energy could throw a few showers our way by Thursday. I am still looking at how wet this round will end up for us. There is a chance it could be pretty wet. I have to see more runs.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

