Advertisement

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.

“Not knowing where my mother is, not being able to put her at rest, on holy ground,” Amy Redford said, “it’s not right.”

Redford relied on the US Postal Service the only legal means of shipping cremated remains because she was recovering from surgery and unable to travel.

Redford sent the ashes to her sister’s old address, an apartment from which she had recently moved. Postal inspectors can’t seem to recover the package from where it was delivered after a week.

“I don’t have much else to think about at this point, but where is my mother?” Redford said. “On the outside of the box that has all of the information, her cremated remains. How could someone be so cruel?”

The post office responded to her requests for help.

“We deeply apologize for what happened and Postal Service officials in Jacksonville are working to get this resolved.” said the spokesperson.

Redford’s only recourse will be to collect the $100 it was insured for If the package is not recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points.

News

COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

News

UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sunday, the University of Kentucky began retesting students for COVID-19 in response to wastewater testing of residence halls and a new random sample testing approach.

Sports

Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeChambeau closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.

Latest News

Sports

Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars 33-30

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the Titans' first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

Sports

No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes in the win for the Hurricanes.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead after a single-car crash, according to Lexington Police.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 439 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

Laurel County teen dies after crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree.