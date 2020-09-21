Advertisement

Kentucky’s old capitol, military history museum reopen

You can expect health guidelines like masks and social distancing requirements at your next visit.
You can expect health guidelines like masks and social distancing requirements at your next visit.(Kentucky Historical Society)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum have reopened to visitors in Frankfort.

The Kentucky Historical Society says the facilities reopened in accordance with the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines and the American Alliance of Museums' recommendations for reopening museums.

The society says guidelines include masks requirements, social distancing, increased sanitation and limited crowd capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

