Ky. teen will not go into prison in connection with gunfight that killed two in crossfire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky teenager learned how long she will spend in prison Friday.

Michaela Buford drove three people to an apartment complex in Winchester where they got into a gunfight.

(WKYT)

16-year-old Adriana Castro and Kayla Holland were caught in the crossfire and killed.

Buford received five years each for two counts of facilitation to commit murder and one year for complicity to commit murder. That one-year sentence would be served concurrently for a total of 10 years.

However, we’re told the sentence was all probated for five years. So, she will not be going to prison unless she violates her probation over the next five years.

Denzel Hill and Ronnie Ellis have already pleaded guilty to facilitating murder in the case. Two other people, Darian Skinner and Matthew Carmen, still face charges.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.