Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.

The accident happened Saturday night in Laurel County. Brothers Konar and Kole Robinson were riding a 4-wheeler when police say they ran off the road and hit a tree.

Kole, the younger of the two was killed, Konar was seriously hurt. Both played high school football. Kole was number 26 and a starter on the JV team. Konar is a running back on the varsity team.

Loss at North Laurel High School today after young man died in an ATV crash. More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Ed6PdRy7PH — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 21, 2020

Coach Chris Larkey says Kole was the kind of kid anyone would want to coach.

“And he’s just the type of kid that you had to run him off," Larkey said. "Always so happy smiled all the time. You had to make him leave sometimes. Always with you, and he is the kid that everyone looks up to because they really want to be like Kole.”

The JV team will still play Monday night. Coach Larkey says that is the way Kole would have wanted it. There will be 26 seconds of silence in his memory.

Larkey says Konar is making improvements but is still in ICU at UK Hosptial.

