Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19
Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

“A lot of it is we tend to go inside more," Dr. Ryan Staton said. "We’re closer to other people, closer confines, indoor settings.”

Dr. Stanton, an ER physician, says having more people indoors will make it more difficult to control the spread of COVID-19. An issue of concern to some.

“I know that there’s a lot of people out there that don’t really see it as serious as it is," Kayla Fiasco said.

But others feel we’ll keep seeing much of what we’re already seeing.

“People are close together now," Tru Morgan said. "If you look around and go in stores, they’re close there.”

Whether or not you agree, experts say cooler weather means a higher chance of getting sick. That’s why they’re telling people to be extra cautious.

“Disinfecting, continuing your hand hygiene, distancing as much as possible, getting that flu shot as early as you can," Dr. Stanton said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison County Public Schools to resume in-person classes Oct. 12

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It's been over half a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That case was in Harrison County, which was also the first school district to switch to NTI.

Regional

Harlan County announces day to honor Barbara Bailey

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The story of Barbara Bailey’s life and career is rooted in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
On Monday, LMPD canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately, according to multiple sources within the department.

Latest News

Crime

Ky. teen will not go into prison in connection with gunfight that killed two in crossfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A central Kentucky teenager learned how long she will spend in prison Friday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Crime

Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

News

WATCH | Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

Sports

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Regional

Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.