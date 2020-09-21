Advertisement

Lexington reports 117 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 71.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases
There were 88 cases reported for Saturday and 89 for Sunday. The cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 7,871.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. Today is also the last day of mobile testing at Yates elementary. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 61,542 cases and 1,111 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi overturns on busy Lexington road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A semi overturned on the exit ramp from New Circle to Newtown Pike.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Federal courthouse closing this week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials at the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Customhouse confirmed it Friday afternoon.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
These next few days are going to keep the nice parts of the weekend moving forward.

Latest News

News

Kentucky’s old capitol, military history museum reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Visitors will have to follow health guidelines.

News

New kind of license plate making debut in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new kind of Kentucky license plate has started appearing on vehicles across the state.

News

Man and woman arrested after deadly shooting in Bourbon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people are facing charges after a deadly shooting in Paris.

News

WATCH | COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 10 hours ago
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

News

WATCH | UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
It’s been a learning experience for the University of Kentucky students and officials going back to class in a COVID-19 world.

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points.