Advertisement

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)
Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday announced a state of emergency as it prepares for a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

WAVE 3 News obtained a memo sent by LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder, addressed to all personnel, that read in part:

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Reponse Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice.”

Earlier Monday, LMPD had canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately. The decision came after talks among department leaders about their expectations for a possible announcement in the Taylor case being made “soon.”

Federal courthouse closing this week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her apartment in March. Her death has sparked more than 100 days of protests around the city.

“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby cancelled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are cancelled until further notice,” an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel read in part.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were told members of the department’s Special Response Team were given orders to start preparing, as well as other units within the department.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to confirm whether the case was being presented to a grand jury Monday. The office declined to comment.

WAVE 3 News also asked Cameron’s spokesperson if the attorney general would make a public announcement about the decision promptly after his office finishes deliberating. Cameron is not obligated to release the grand jury’s findings immediately.

Last week, WAVE 3 News reported the federal buildings in downtown Louisville were going to be closed this week, with federal forces summoned to protect the buildings.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison County Public Schools to resume in-person classes Oct. 12

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It's been over half a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That case was in Harrison County, which was also the first school district to switch to NTI.

Regional

Harlan County announces day to honor Barbara Bailey

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The story of Barbara Bailey’s life and career is rooted in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Ky. teen will not go into prison in connection with gunfight that killed two in crossfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A central Kentucky teenager learned how long she will spend in prison Friday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Crime

Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

News

WATCH | Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

Sports

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Regional

Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.