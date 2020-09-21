Advertisement

Man and woman arrested after deadly shooting in Bourbon County

Police have not released the victim's name
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Paris have arrested a man and a woman after a deadly shooting on Turner Street.

Officers said Jairum Tyshaun Cloud shot the victim after an argument. Cloud is charged with murder and evidence tampering.

Police also arrested Cloud’s girlfriend, Kendra Snyder. She is also charged with evidence tampering.

Police have not released the name of the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

