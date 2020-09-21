Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell’s Lexington office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 protesters gathered outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Lexington Office.

The members of the group, called 'Poor People’s Campaign," drove around the area, honking their horns, waving flags and signs.

Some signs reading “Ditch Mitch” and “No Justice, No Peace."

Part of the route they were taking was then blocked by police who say it was private property.

The group then decided to gather outside on a sidewalk.

They’re protesting the idea McConnell will vote on President Trump’s nominee to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

The group, co-chaired by Reverend Doctor William Barber, and supported by actress Ashely Judd, is protesting outside of McConnell’s offices across Kentucky and even in Washington, D.C.

“It is nonpartisan," said Tayna Fogle, Lexington organizer. "What we go against is the evils of the political world that is against poor, working people. They’re marginalized. That’s what we’re out here protesting against.”

After the caravan protest, the group then moved to the sidewalk and joined a Zoom call with protesters and organizers outside the other offices.

