LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Monday morning rush hour got off to a rough start in Lexington.

A semi overturned on the exit ramp from the inner loop of New Circle to Newtown Pike around 7:30 a.m.

The ramp was closed to traffic. All lanes of New Circle remained open.

It’s unclear how long it will take to reopen the exit ramp.

