Several high school football teams cancel week three matchups
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the high school football season enters week three, there are several games which have been canceled due to COVID-19.
In the WKYT coverage area, these are the games canceled for this Friday:
- Frankfort at Woodford County
- Shelby County at Franklin County
- Garrard County at Jackson County
- Rockcastle County at Estill County
There are three others on the western side of the state.
