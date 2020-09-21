Several high school football teams cancel week three matchups

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the high school football season enters week three, there are several games which have been canceled due to COVID-19.

In the WKYT coverage area, these are the games canceled for this Friday:

- Frankfort at Woodford County

- Shelby County at Franklin County

- Garrard County at Jackson County

- Rockcastle County at Estill County

There are three others on the western side of the state.

