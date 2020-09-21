Students react to UK’s plan for random COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK is trying two new ways to clamp down on outbreaks before they start: random student testing and wastewater testing.

University officials say they hope the methods will help them better identify trouble spots and get a picture of how the virus is spreading on campus.

Monday, we spoke with students about the new policies and how they feel about them.

UK is testing wastewater and a random sample of students to see how COVID19 is spreading across campus. I spoke with students today about how they feeling the state of testing on campus is. That story coming up later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/lUxja4Yafc — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 21, 2020

“I mean, the numbers haven’t been terrible and I’m glad we’re still staying open," said freshman Emily Bechtol. So, whatever they have to do, I agree with it.”

“They’re being really good about the social distancing and the mask policies," said Kelsey Watson, freshman. "And I’m glad they have the free testing within, and I think that’s helping keep UK open.”

Bechtol and Watson spoke with our crew right after they got tested for COVID-19.

Other students we spoke with say the level of commitment from the university gives them an extra level of comfort.

“Just knowing that testing isn’t completely done and that Kentucky is still concerned about the testing and the virus may be spreading," said Ty Odom, sophomore. "So, it’s always good to know that they’re keeping the student population’s health as a priority here.”

Odom says the random testing is what makes him feel safer.

“I think even if some people might be a little opposed to it," Odom said. "I think it will it just provide us with more accurate numbers even if those numbers are higher. I think the university is making the right steps towards more effective testing and more effective testing methods.”

UK started it’s testing on Sunday and hopes to complete it by Wednesday.

