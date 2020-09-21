Advertisement

Three killed in shooting at Louisville restaurant

(AP)
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It started as a normal Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant, but within seconds the night took a deadly turn when a man opened fire and killed three people just before closing time.

Joe Bishop, the owner of Bungalow Joe’s spent his Saturday morning scrubbing blood from the restaurant’s patio.

“A sick deranged individual decided he was going to take three people’s lives,” Bishop said.

Just before 11:30 Friday night, LMPD officers said 33-year-old Michael Rhynes shot and killed three men sitting on the restaurant’s patio.

“A person walked across the street, looked in my patio walked around the patio, came up to this table right here, and indiscriminately shot three of my customers,” Bishop explained. “One of which was my manager’s fiancé.”

24-year-old Steven Head died at University Hospital, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson and 48-year-old Scott Smallwood died at the restaurant.

“Toreon was a regular up here and he was one of the most well-liked customers that we ever had,” Bishop added. “And of course Scott, I didn’t know the other young guy but Scott was the very first customer I had at my place.”

Smallwood died in the same place he met his soon to be wife who was sitting right next to him during the fatal moment.

LMPD officers found Rhynes in a ditch across the street from the restaurant not even 30 minutes after the shooting.

He’s being charged with three counts of murder.

Grief counselors will be at the restaurant throughout the weekend talking to employees.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points.

News

COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

News

UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sunday, the University of Kentucky began retesting students for COVID-19 in response to wastewater testing of residence halls and a new random sample testing approach.

Sports

Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeChambeau closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.

Latest News

Sports

Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars 33-30

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the Titans' first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

Sports

No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes in the win for the Hurricanes.

News

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Updated: 6 hours ago
An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead after a single-car crash, according to Lexington Police.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 439 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

Laurel County teen dies after crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree.