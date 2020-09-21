Advertisement

WATCH | A conversation with Barbara Bailey

Barbara Bailey discusses her upcoming retirement after 41 years at WKYT
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here at WKYT, we’re celebrating the legacy of a longtime friend and colleague, Barbara Bailey, who is retiring next week.

Barb is Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor and she’s considered a trailblazer for women in the industry.

In our special, A conversation with Barbara Bailey, we a look back at her career that spans more than four decades:

