WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 406 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 61,917. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.77 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 67 are in kids 18 or younger.

There was one reported COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the state total to 1,112.

As of Monday, 496 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 114 are in the ICU and 64 are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear announced Monday the state has applied for an additional three weeks of the $400 unemployment checks for people who qualify. If approved by FEMA, those people would get the $400 assistance for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5.

