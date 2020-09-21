Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 406 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 61,917. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.77 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 67 are in kids 18 or younger.

There was one reported COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the state total to 1,112.

As of Monday, 496 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 114 are in the ICU and 64 are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear announced Monday the state has applied for an additional three weeks of the $400 unemployment checks for people who qualify. If approved by FEMA, those people would get the $400 assistance for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5.

MORE >>> Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison County Public Schools to resume in-person classes Oct. 12

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It's been over half a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That case was in Harrison County, which was also the first school district to switch to NTI.

Regional

Harlan County announces day to honor Barbara Bailey

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The story of Barbara Bailey’s life and career is rooted in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

News

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
On Monday, LMPD canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately, according to multiple sources within the department.

News

Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Ky. teen will not go into prison in connection with gunfight that killed two in crossfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A central Kentucky teenager learned how long she will spend in prison Friday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Crime

Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

News

WATCH | Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

Sports

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Regional

Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.