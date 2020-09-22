Advertisement

Access to downtown Louisville restricted in anticipation of announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Barricades were placed in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning.
Barricades were placed in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Access to downtown Louisville is being restricted by the Louisville Metro Police Department in anticipation of a decision concerning the Breonna Taylor case.

A post on LMPD’s Facebook page made around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday states that although it is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron may make an announcement in the case, the department is taking the following actions:

• LMPD will place vehicle barricades around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of the downtown area to ensure pedestrian safety.

• LMPD will further restrict vehicle access in the blocks immediately surrounding Jefferson Square Park, allowing only pedestrian access. Barriers will be placed at all intersections.

• LMPD will restricting vehicle traffic in the downtown area between Market Street south to Broadway, and from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. Police will work with people who live, work and have business in this area to allow necessary access.

• LMPD will be limiting surface parking on the streets from Market Street to Broadway and 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. LMPD requests that anyone who has vehicles parked in this area take steps to immediately remove them.

• LMPD will be limiting access to parking garages in the area.

The department stated in the post, “the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area.”

Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers on March 13 while they were serving a warrant at her apartment.

For months, protesters have been calling for charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

On Monday, LMPD announced a state of emergency as it prepared for a grand jury decision in the case. All requested off days for officers were also canceled effective immediately as of Monday.

