Barbara Bailey’s journey from Harlan to WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 1979, a young graduate from the University of Kentucky began reaching out to WKYT for a job in the newsroom.

Barbara Bailey had started her freshman year at UK as a music major, but her love of writing soon took her in a new direction: journalism.

She thought that would be at a newspaper, but eventually broadcasting won here over. But her journey into this new career was not easy, and it took Barbara’s determination and work ethic, mixed in with a natural talent, to find her way to reporting, and eventually the anchor desk.

Tuesday night, Sam Dick will take us down memory lane, first in Barbara’s home county, Harlan, and later the WKYT newsroom. We hope you’ll join us as Barbara prepares to sign off this Friday after 41-years in broadcasting.

