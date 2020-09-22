Advertisement

Barbara Bailey’s journey from Harlan to WKYT

Barbara Bailey in the late 1970's behind the camera
Barbara Bailey in the late 1970's behind the camera(Barbara Bailey)
By Sam Dick
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 1979, a young graduate from the University of Kentucky began reaching out to WKYT for a job in the newsroom.

Barbara Bailey had started her freshman year at UK as a music major, but her love of writing soon took her in a new direction: journalism.

She thought that would be at a newspaper, but eventually broadcasting won here over. But her journey into this new career was not easy, and it took Barbara’s determination and work ethic, mixed in with a natural talent, to find her way to reporting, and eventually the anchor desk.

Tuesday night, Sam Dick will take us down memory lane, first in Barbara’s home county, Harlan, and later the WKYT newsroom. We hope you’ll join us as Barbara prepares to sign off this Friday after 41-years in broadcasting.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 824 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises above four percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Fayette Co. clerk encourages voter registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
If you haven’t registered to vote by now, here’s another reminder, as today is National Voter Registration Day.

Latest News

News

Madison County to start in-person classes with ‘hybrid plan’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Soon, you’ll see students back in the classroom, but it’s not a return to normalcy.

Regional

Louisville mayor declares state of emergency, bans on-street parking ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Two executive orders were signed by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer ahead of an announcement concerning a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Regional

Ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
39-year-old Valorie Hunt was last heard from July 30.

Regional

Man indicted for murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to KSP, Kristopher West was arrested and charged with murder, assault first degree, assault first degree, DUI 4th or more aggravated circumstances, driving DUI suspended 2nd offense, and several more charges.

Regional

Jon Mattingly: Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting sends candid email to LMPD colleagues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly confirmed to WAVE 3 News that he sent a strongly-worded email to his department colleagues early Tuesday morning.

Sports

Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.