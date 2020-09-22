Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another gorgeous day in the bluegrass state with pleasant temps and a mostly sunny sky. You may be seeing a few clouds well out ahead of what’s left of Beta down along the Gulf Coast. Those clouds will stream our way into the next few days, bringing the potential for some rain by Thursday and Friday. How much rain remains to be seen, but a few models are showing a bigger impact.

Beta is now inland near the Texas coast. This system will lift to the northeast and interact with an upper level low. How much rain can this bring to Kentucky? That remains to be seen, but several models are increasing our odds.

The best chance for rain will be across the south and southeast as we head into Thursday and early Friday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in these areas.

A small storm risk will be with us Saturday as temps hit the upper 70s. A few storms will then develop Sunday as a cold front rolls in here from the northwest. This is ahead of a much bigger fall storm system early next week. That one brings the coldest air of the young fall season in here for the rest of the week.

