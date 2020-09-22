Advertisement

Coin toss to be used to start Kentucky high school basketball games in 2020-2021

No more jump ball, at least for this season
LCA and Tates Creek start their game (pre-Covid) with a jump ball. That traditional way of starting basketball games will not be used in 2020-2021 in Kentucky.
LCA and Tates Creek start their game (pre-Covid) with a jump ball. That traditional way of starting basketball games will not be used in 2020-2021 in Kentucky.
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We see it happen at the start of every football game and now you’re going to see it at the beginning of high school basketball games in Kentucky.  No, it’s not a kickoff but rather a coin toss.  The KHSAA has decided during the 2020-2021 high school basketball season to not begin games with a jump ball but rather a coin toss.  The home team will make the call.

Another similarity to the football coin toss, the team which wins the coin flip will get the option of going on offense or defense.  Should a game go into overtime, the visiting team will call heads or tails and if the game goes into multiple overtimes, the ball goes to which team has the alternating possession arrow.

