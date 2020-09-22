Community activist Devine Carama creates mobile library in honor of late daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is giving back to his community after one of his children died earlier this year.

Community activist Devine Carama’s daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, was killed in a car crash in April. Her father says she had lots of plans and now, he is following through with one of them.

Months after the tragedy, the Lexington activist is sharing his daughter’s legacy with a mobile library.

“Kamaria Nandi Francis Zulu Spaulding. We named her Kamaria because it means moon," Carama said. Her nickname was Luna.

“My daughter was very passionate about social justice. Her generation would say she was really woke.”

As a junior at STEAM Academy, she wrote a grant that pushed to expand African-American education. Since she never got to go beyond that assignment, her parents are doing it for her.

More than 400 books have been delivered to students of all races and all grades in Kamaria’s name.

“I love the project, I think it’s very honorable," Charlize Lewis said. “I met Kamaria several times and she was such a hard worker.”

There’s no returns or late fees, just a mission to educate.

“We want to inspire and inform everybody of the African-American experience in the United States, and what better way to do that than through literature,” Carama said.

Carama says he hopes the project will expand and serve more students.

A passion that can unite, coming alive.

A LABOR OF LOVE: @DevineCarama daughter died in a car crash in April. Today, he’s hand-delivering books to K-12 students in her memory. Learn about #TheLunaLibrary at 6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/mwK2jtzhgK — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 22, 2020

