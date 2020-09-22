Advertisement

Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two southern Kentucky cities are on tap for an expansion of horse racing.

Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.

A field just off Interstate 75 exit 11 in Williamsburg is where one of two facilities will be built. Provided that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves a new pari-mutuel racing license, the area could see a lot of growth in the horse racing industry.

Corbin will actually see a new track for live Standardbred racing and there will be a facility for historical horse race betting.

The facility in Williamsburg could also see a hotel and Mayor Roddy Harrison says the result could be dozens if not several hundred new jobs.

“We found out that they are pretty nice paying jobs," Mayor Harrison said. "I mean, $15 to $18 an hour jobs, maybe. Yeah, for us, that is a small factory coming in.”

The track in Corbin will be built on a 150-acre parcel near the Corbin bypass and Allison Boulevard. It will also have 100 of the HHR machines.

No timetable was given on when construction will start, but Mayor Harrison says he is optimistic it will be next year.

