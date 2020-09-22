Fayette Co. clerk encourages voter registration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you haven’t registered to vote by now, here’s another reminder, as today is National Voter Registration Day.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says the day is timely because we should be thinking not only about registering, but updating our information.

Sometimes folks move and don’t update their address. If you’ve never voted before you have until Oct. 5 to register in order to vote in this election. If you need to register, you can go online to govoteky.com.

Blevins says going online is the only way his office can handle your registration.

“Online is the only way to do it,” Blevins said. “Temporarily only because my staff is out of the office due to the COVID cases, so we kind of have an awkward situation. So we are working on a solution to extend the phones to their houses, it’s just not in place yet."

Blevins says we have more than 248,000 registered voters in Fayette County.

