Franklin County High School football, soccer teams quarantine after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County High School has called a time out on some of its sports teams because of COVID-19.

Officials confirmed more than one positive case among players and coaches of the football and soccer programs.

“In the back of your mind, you know there’s always this risk of it happening,” Head Football Coach Eddie James said.

Even with every defensive strategy in play, James said his team couldn’t stop a positive COVID-19 test result.

“We actually had a player who had an injury in a game and he had to go in for surgery,” James said. “That’s where we got our first positive test from.”

Now, within the football and soccer programs, there are multiple confirmed cases among players and coaches meaning all three teams have been asked to quarantine.

“Mainly as a safety measure, it’s not any kind of widespread outbreak or anything like that,” James said. “But, we just want to keep all of our kids safe first and foremost.”

The teams have canceled practices and games for the next two weeks.

“We had two games over the next two Friday’s,” James said. “So, we’re working with those schools and athletic directors right now to hopefully get those rescheduled since they are district contests.”

Until then, James said they’re following the CDC and the local health department’s playbook.

“We want to play, we all want to play, but my job as the head football coach is to keep all of my kids safe,” James said. “We’re going to take it in stride and meet digitally with our kids and try to keep their spirits up and hopefully get back on the field in a couple of weeks.”

James said those players and coaches who have tested positive have only mild symptoms right now and are doing well.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.