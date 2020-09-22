Advertisement

Free flu shots offered in Lexington

(KKTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu testing event Saturday, Oct. 3.

400 flu shots are available at the event. It will be held at Consolidated Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are necessary due to COVID-19 requirements.

The event is for people at high risk for the flue who are 13 or older. People who are at higher risk are those over 50 years old and people with underlying health conditions like heart and lung disease, diabetes or cancer.

Flu shots will be provided at no charge for everyone else for the remainder of the season. Appointments are also required for those. They will be provided at the public health clinic on Newtown Pike. You can call 859-288-2444 to make an appointment.

To register, or get more information on the shots, visit the health department’s website.

