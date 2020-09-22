Highway 15 back open after large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 12:16 a.m 9-22-2020

Perry County Dispatch tells us that the portion of Highway 15 shut down due to the fire was reopened shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Original Story 9:07 p.m 9-21-2020

A large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County Monday evening has closed a portion of Kentucky Highway 15.

Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT that Highway 15 is completely shut down in the area around the fire.

A viewer sent WYMT this video of the fire:

The fire chief for Grapevine Chavies Volunteer Fire Department says the fire has been going on and off since Saturday night. Monday night was the fourth night they have responded to a fire at the former water park.

Just a few hours before the big fire, the fire department was called out to put out a fire there.

The fire is now a multi-county agency response from Vicco Fire Department to Watts Caney Fire Department. The chief says the fires are arson.

“Left here approximately I’d say 2 1/2 hours ago then we got the call to come back to put the fire out, got the call to come back when we got here it was just you could actually see the top of the hill at AAA,” said Ben Stidham, the fire chief for Grapevine Chavies Volunteer Fire Department.

“Well I got a call from one of my friends and he said Fugate’s was on fire. I had heard through the internet, I heard they were trying to do that this weekend so I wasn’t expecting much. I was expecting maybe just a little bit of a fire but when I got here it was like an inferno,” said Anthony Bersaglia who lives in the community.

Bersaglia said he has a lot of memories from the former site of Fugate’s Water Park and is sad to see it burn down.

Fire crews will continue to work the fire for a couple more hours.

Jeff Riley took this aerial photo below:

Jeff Riley took this aerial photo of the former Fugate's Water Park burning Monday night. (Jeff Riley)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.