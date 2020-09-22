I-75 partially shut down in Madison Co. due to crash, fuel spill
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash on Interstate 75 is causing traffic to back up in Madison County.
A box truck went over a guard rail and into an embankment near Exit 90 early Tuesday morning.
The driver wasn’t hurt but fuel did spill from the truck. Officials say cleanup is underway.
As of now, police are blocking the ramp and it’s causing traffic to back up.
Crews don’t have a timeline on when the scene will be clear. Drivers are encouraged to take another route to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
