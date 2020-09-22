Advertisement

I-75 partially shut down in Madison Co. due to crash, fuel spill

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash on Interstate 75 is causing traffic to back up in Madison County.

A box truck went over a guard rail and into an embankment near Exit 90 early Tuesday morning.

The driver wasn’t hurt but fuel did spill from the truck. Officials say cleanup is underway.

As of now, police are blocking the ramp and it’s causing traffic to back up.

Crews don’t have a timeline on when the scene will be clear. Drivers are encouraged to take another route to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Access to downtown Louisville restricted in anticipation of announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The department stated in the post, “the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area.”

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall is here

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
There is no looking back now. The official beginning of Fall happens at 9:31 am.

Lexington

Free flu shots offered in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A clinic will be held Oct. 3 for people at high risk from the flu.

Latest News

State

Highway 15 back open after large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter and Dakota Makres
A portion of Kentucky Highway 15 that was closed due to large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County has now reopened.

News

WATCH | Franklin County High School football, soccer teams quarantine after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
Franklin County High School has called a time out on some of its sports teams because of COVID-19.

News

WATCH | Group prepares to protest Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 7 hours ago
Group prepares to protest Breonna Taylor decision

News

WATCH | David McAtee’s mother, niece file wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago
David “YaYa” McAtee was shot and killed in the doorway of his barbecue restaurant in west Louisville back in June.

News

UPS driver caught on camera kicking Okolona family’s chihuahua in the face

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An Okolona woman is outraged after a UPS deliveryman allegedly kicked her Chihuahua in the face Saturday.

News

David McAtee’s mother, niece file wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The mother and niece of a popular restaurant owner who was shot dead by law enforcement have filed a lawsuit against LMPD, the Kentucky National Guard, and several officers.