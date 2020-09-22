Advertisement

Is COVID being spread between players from different schools on the field?

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following week two of high school football.

Now, a new question on some minds, is the virus being spread between players from different schools while on the field?

Woodford County High School Football Coach Dennis Johnson confirms one player has tested positive for COVID-19. He says the whole team will now quarantine for the next 14 days.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the vast majority of teams are playing and using all of the health department’s guidance. He says they have had to have schools quarantine because of positive cases.

While Franklin County High School players tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, and the two schools did play each other Friday, Tackett says they can’t say the virus was transmitted between players while on the field.

“The two, two and a half to three hours that the schools have the kids together each day are managed well and there are not necessarily issues coming up around that," Tackett said. "But there’s still 21 or 22 hours left in the day where kids are kids.”

Tackett says across all school athletics in the state, the number of positive cases is actually where they expected it to be. He says they’ve had relatively few issues since the start of the seasons.

Last week, Tackett issued a stern warning to schools not following the COVID protocols. He says he’s confident they got the message.

