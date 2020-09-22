Advertisement

Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Fall is here

By Jim Caldwell
Sep. 22, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is no looking back now. The official beginning of Fall happens at 9:31 am.

These numbers are right where they need to be for highs. Perhaps some of our highs will be below normal again. We should run in the mid-70s for highs. We came in well below that on Monday and we will probably come in below it again today. It will be fantastic!

The next step to some change gets here on Thursday. That is when some of the moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will stream through our skies. Daily rain chances will be with us through the end of the week and weekend. Another big front will pass through our skies this weekend and drive up the rain chances and the temperatures down.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

