Louisville mayor declares state of emergency, bans on-street parking ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

Mayor Greg Fischer (Source: Louisville Metro Government)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two executive orders were signed by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer ahead of an announcement concerning a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

One of the executive orders declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest. According to the Mayor’s Press Office, the state of emergency allows Fischer to exercise emergency powers including hiring or contracting services and implementing curfews.

MORE: Access to downtown Louisville restricted in anticipation of announcement in Breonna Taylor case

A second executive order restricts access to five downtown parking garages and bans on-street parking. A press release states the on-street parking ban is “to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.”

The parking garages that would have restricted access have not been released.

Fischer stressed he did not know when an announcement would be made.

“Again, we do not know when the announcement will come, but we must prepare for it. Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” he said. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

Tuesday morning LMPD took the following steps in downtown Louisville:

  • LMPD will place vehicle barricades around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of the downtown area to ensure pedestrian safety.
  • LMPD will further restrict vehicle access in the blocks immediately surrounding Jefferson Square Park, allowing only pedestrian access. Barriers will be placed at all intersections.
  • LMPD will restricting vehicle traffic in the downtown area between Market Street south to Broadway, and from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. Police will work with people who live, work and have business in this area to allow necessary access.
  • LMPD will be limiting surface parking on the streets from Market Street to Broadway and 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. LMPD requests that anyone who has vehicles parked in this area take steps to immediately remove them.
  • LMPD will be limiting access to parking garages in the area.

Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers on March 13 while they were serving a warrant at her apartment.

For months, protesters have been calling for charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

MORE: Jon Mattingly: Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting sends candid email to LMPD colleagues

On Monday, LMPD announced a state of emergency as it prepared for a grand jury decision in the case. All requested off days for officers were also canceled effective immediately as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

