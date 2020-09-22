Advertisement

Madison County to start in-person classes with ‘hybrid plan’

"It has been our goal to have in person instruction all along. We're having to do that in a way that was not our plan to begin with," says public information officer Erin Stewart.
(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools started the semester on September 2 with virtual classes.

Soon, you’ll see students back in the classroom, but it’s not a return to normalcy.

Madison County Schools are easing into in-person classes using a hybrid plan. Elementary and middle school students will head into the building twice a week. High school students will stay virtual.

“It has been our goal to have in-person instruction all along. We’re having to do that in a way that was not our plan to begin with,” says public information officer Erin Stewart.

Stewart says high school students can better handle the challenges of NTI. She says the county has many unique obstacles to overcome before all students can head back into the building.

The district is one of the largest in Kentucky with over 11,000 students to account for. Plus it’s spread out, meaning transportation must be well thought out.

“Get everybody back into the swing of things and also work out any of the kinks we may not be fully aware of until kids are in the building,” Stewart says,

Parents are not so sure about the setup.

“It’s just a big mess,” says parent Sarah Duffy. “I’ve seen so many parents that the mom or the dad has quit their job to help their kid with school, just because they don’t want their kid to not have that education.”

Duffy is the mom of a first-grader at Boonsboro Elementary. She’s concerned her son is missing out on the foundation of his education and wishes he would resume five days out of the week in person instead of just two.

“This is where you learn the basics, you learn how to read, how to write, how to do your numbers,” Duffy says.

Looking ahead, Stewart says the plan is to phase all students who choose in-person classes back into the building after fall break.

