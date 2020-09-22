Ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is seeking public help to find a missing person.

On August 12, KSP was notified of a missing woman in Pike County. 39 year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville last contacted her family from a home in the Lick Creek area on July 30.

Hunt is white, 5′8″ tall, and is 160 pounds, with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Valorie Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

