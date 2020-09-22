Advertisement

Ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County

39-year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville was last heard from on July 30, according to Kentucky State Police
39-year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville was last heard from on July 30, according to Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is seeking public help to find a missing person.

On August 12, KSP was notified of a missing woman in Pike County. 39 year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville last contacted her family from a home in the Lick Creek area on July 30.

Hunt is white, 5′8″ tall, and is 160 pounds, with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Valorie Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

