Supreme Court vacancy takes center stage in Kentucky Senate race

A national debate has sparked over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. That debate is now making its way into the Senate election here in Kentucky.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A national debate has sparked over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

That debate is now making its way into the Senate election here in Kentucky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said before the end of the year the Senate will hold a vote for President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Tuesday, at a National Voter Registration Day Event in Lexington, McConnell’s opponent in this year’s election, Amy McGrath, said this is another example of Senator McConnel abandoning his republican principal as soon as President Trump took office.

“People are tired of that," McGrath said. "What kind of democracy do we have now it’s just basically a banana republic where basically whoever’s in power gets to change the rules at any time? People don’t want that.”

Senator McConnell spoke about his stance on the nominations vote on the Senate floor. He said that there are clear differences from 2016 and said he is following precedent...something McGrath counters.

“There was a clear precedent behind the predictable outcome that came out of 2016," McConnell said. "And there is even more overwhelming precedent behind the fact that this Senate will vote on this nomination this year.”

“The McConnel rule in 2016 says we don’t put forth a Supreme Court nominee for an up or down vote, but now, the McConnell rule he changes it for 2020," McGrath said. "It’s a perversion of democracy. We can’t have it both ways.”

“We are going to keep our word once again," McConnell said. "We are going to vote on this nomination on this floor.”

The last day to register to vote in this upcoming election is October 5.

