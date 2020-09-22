Advertisement

Volatility continues as stocks struggle in September

Trader Jonathan Corpina works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Jonathan Corpina works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(KY3)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stock market fell by over 500 points Monday after being down as much as 900 in intra-day trading. September has been on a very rocky course as investors are concerned a March repeat could be ahead. Independent fiduciary financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined WKYT to explain how a financial advisor views volatility and how assets should be positioned to deal with the continued rollercoaster. He says there are some indicators that the market could be headed for a continued pull back the rest of the year.

“We are seeing a lot of asset classes pull back and that can be a sign of a major move backward coming,” Smith says. “Oftentimes investors will abandon one sector or another but when you see all sectors pulling back that can be concerning. Getting your assets positioned in a manner that places safety in your investment portfolio is key.”

Smith often talks about the importance of the Rule of 100 when it comes to investment strategy. He says if you build your retirement portfolio with the Rule of 100 in mind, the volatility of the stock market will be less concerning.

“The Rule of 100 is a simple but vital rule when you are deciding how to approach retirement,” Smith says. “Just take 100 minus your age and that is the amount of your investment portfolio that you can take a risk with. The rest of your portfolio should be safe and protected. If you get this simple structure in place, the huge swings in the stock market won’t cause such great stress every time you look at your investments.”

To see more business or financial news for the Lexington viewing area visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money Matters

WATCH | How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Money Matters

How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
2020 has been a difficult year for millions across the country. Many have found themselves out of work with little to fall back on. Creating an emergency fund is imperative regardless of good or bad times.

Local

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Emily Bennett
Brandon Shepherd, owner of Shep's Place, says the curfew cuts out the restaurant’s peak time and alcohol sales help keeps them afloat and keeps bartenders and servers employed.

Money Matters

Economic recovery drags: What to expect from the stock market through 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
July and August saw strong growth in the stock market even while the economic recovery has been slow. September has opened with the market pulling back off highs as investors gauge the ongoing struggles in the economy.

Latest News

Money Matters

Refinance now: New and existing home mortgages set to jump Dec 1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
There’s been unprecedented demand for new mortgages and refinancing of homes in the United States despite the pandemic in 2020.

Money Matters

Stock market at all-time highs; time to lock in some of the winnings?

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
No matter what the stock market is doing, a financial portfolio must be positioned according to each individual investor’s situation.

Money Matters

Commercial real estate boom gone bust in 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
As the coronavirus drags on, the commercial real estate industry continues to experience a seismic shift in demand.

Money Matters

Why the stock market continues to rise amidst a recession

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stock market fell by 34% in less than a month from the middle of February into early March. Just as quick, the stock market saw the fastest 20-day rise in the entire 100-year history of trading.

Money Matters

Parents and children opting out of schools for ‘learning pods’

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
When the coronavirus pandemic began hitting the United States with full force in early March, many did not consider the pandemic would stretch into the new school year,

Money Matters

Governor Beshear tightens restrictions, halts restaurant industry re-opening

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the decision to pull back is a crushing blow to the food and beverage industry.