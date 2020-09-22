Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 824 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises above four percent

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 62,731 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 134 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,119.

As of Tuesday, 511 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 133 are in the ICU and 73 are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear announced that FEMA has approved Kentucky for the three additional $400 checks for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 for the people who qualify.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barbara Bailey’s journey from Harlan to WKYT

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
Barbara Bailey is signing off from WKYT later this week after 41-years in broadcasting. Our story looks back at her journey from growing up in Harlan to her days at UK, and eventually getting a job in the newsroom at WKYT in 1979.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

News

Fayette Co. clerk encourages voter registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
If you haven’t registered to vote by now, here’s another reminder, as today is National Voter Registration Day.

Latest News

News

Madison County to start in-person classes with ‘hybrid plan’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Soon, you’ll see students back in the classroom, but it’s not a return to normalcy.

Regional

Louisville mayor declares state of emergency, bans on-street parking ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Two executive orders were signed by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer ahead of an announcement concerning a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Regional

Ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
39-year-old Valorie Hunt was last heard from July 30.

Regional

Man indicted for murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to KSP, Kristopher West was arrested and charged with murder, assault first degree, assault first degree, DUI 4th or more aggravated circumstances, driving DUI suspended 2nd offense, and several more charges.

Regional

Jon Mattingly: Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting sends candid email to LMPD colleagues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly confirmed to WAVE 3 News that he sent a strongly-worded email to his department colleagues early Tuesday morning.

Sports

Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.