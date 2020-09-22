Gov. Beshear reports 824 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises above four percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 62,731 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 134 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,119.

As of Tuesday, 511 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 133 are in the ICU and 73 are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear announced that FEMA has approved Kentucky for the three additional $400 checks for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 for the people who qualify.

Addressing Halloween guidance, the governor says they have not finalized recommendations yet but he does believe they are going to try to allow kids to trick or treat safely. But, he says it will look very different this year. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) September 22, 2020

