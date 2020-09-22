Gov. Beshear reports 824 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises above four percent
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 62,731 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 134 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,119.
As of Tuesday, 511 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 133 are in the ICU and 73 are on a ventilator.
Gov. Beshear announced that FEMA has approved Kentucky for the three additional $400 checks for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 for the people who qualify.
