Beshear asks AG’s office to release Breonna Taylor case evidence to public

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear(WKYT News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday made a public request of Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release any possible evidence in the Breonna Taylor case now that the investigation into her death is concluded.

“Those feeling frustration and feeling hurt deserve to know more,” Beshear said during his daily press briefing.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers inside of her apartment on March 13 as the officers tried to serve a drug warrant at her home. Cameron’s office took over the case in May, and a grand jury announced its findings Wednesday. Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The other two officers involved in the shooting, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged.

“As governor, you can do a lot of things,” Beshear said, “and some people think you can do just about anything. But as governor, I cannot control decisions made by an attorney general’s office, and I cannot control decisions made by a grand jury.”

Though Beshear did not openly argue or disagree with the investigation’s findings, he stressed the importance of the public being able to process the information themselves.

“In the announcement, he [Cameron] described the investigation, but he talked about information, facts, evidence that neither I nor the general public have seen,” he said. “I believe the public deserves this information... I’m making a request that he post online all of the information he can release.”

Beshear also addressed the pain of Black Americans as it pertains to racism and social inequality.

“I will never feel the weight of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow. I will never personally feel that weight, but I can listen, and I can try to hear,” he said. “I know there is so much more work to be done. There are hundreds of years of pain to be addressed, and my job is to continue to listen.”

