Bourbon County Schools return to in-person classes on day recommended by Beshear

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s September 28 target date for reopening in-person classes is less than a week away and some schools are preparing for what that will look like.

Bourbon County Schools announced Wednesday that they will reopen in-person classes on the day recommended by the governor.

In a letter sent out to parents on Tuesday, officials within the bourbon county school offices confirmed that in-person classes will resume on September 28.

The letter says the school board voted on that decision Monday and now parents will have the option to determine how their kids will learn.

There are three options for middle and high school students:

In-person learning meaning their students will be back in the classroom adhering to safety instructions, that includes social distancing, temperature checks, and wearing a mask at all times while inside the building.

Distance learning, which means students will learn at home using technology.

And then there’s complete online learning which will be for the entire school year. Students who select this will have little interaction with district teachers and will be learning completely through virtual means.

The third option is not available to elementary school students.

School officials say if you have not selected your student’s learning method, parents need to do so by September 28.

