Brett Hankison booked into jail, released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was booked and released from jail Wednesday after he was indicted in the Breonna Taylor case, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Hankison arrived at the Shelby County Detention Center and was released around 5 p.m., the jail confirmed.

Brett Hankison. (Shelby Co. Detention Center)

Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the case, and received a $15,000 bond. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The charges were related to Hankison’s firing 10 shots “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment during the March 13 raid on her home. Some of those shots went into adjacent apartments.

His attorney, Stew Matthews, told WAVE sister station WXIX in Cincinnati that they intend to plead not guilty during arraignment,

“I don’t think the evidence will support the charge,” Matthews said.

WAVE 3 News is working to find out when Hankinson will be arraigned.

MORE:

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.