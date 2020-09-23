Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes. Facing a loss that would have left them on the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati’s bullpen. The Brewers have won four of five and are back to .500 for the eighth time this season. Cincinnati wasted a chance to solidify its playoff standing and move two games over .500 for the first time in three years.

9/22/2020 9:58:17 PM (GMT -4:00)