Advertisement

Bulls snag big name in coaching search, hire Billy Donovan

Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-124. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-124. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their coach. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season. Now he joins a rebuilding franchise with new leadership in the front office. Donovan was one of the top candidates on the NBA coaching market.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/22/2020 8:00:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed; Mountain West eyes fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine

Sports

EKU athletics announce capacity and stadium guidelines for home football games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The Colonels are currently scheduled to play at home against Houston Baptist on Oct. 3

Sports

Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.

Sports

Coin toss to be used to start Kentucky high school basketball games in 2020-2021

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
As part of the Covid-19 protocol for high school basketball in Kentucky, the jump ball used to start games is being replaced by a coin toss.

Latest News

News

Is COVID being spread between players from different schools on the field?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
More student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following week two of high school football.

Sports

Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day

Sports

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Regional

Laurel County football player killed, brother seriously hurt in ATV crash

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
A southern Kentucky community is dealing with a lot after a weekend accident.

Sports

Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points.

Sports

Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot.