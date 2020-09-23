Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue with really nice temps, it’s time to focus on the potential for rain to impact the region over the next few days. Some of this moisture is coming from what’s left of Beta and this could bring heavy rainfall into parts of Kentucky. This kicks off a very busy setup that is going to usher in some serious fall chill as we close out September and roll into early October.

Clouds will continue to thicken out there today as temps stay in the 70-75 degree range for many. A shower or thunderstorm may impact areas of western and southern Kentucky before the day is finished. Here are your radars for the day.

This moisture will increase from the southwest Thursday into early Friday. Just how much rain falls really depends on where you live. The farther north, the less rain, if any. The farther south and southeast you live, the more rain you will see.

Whatever rain falls will begin to taper on Friday as low-level moisture remains. That may lead to a scattered shower or storm going up on Saturday as temps make a run at the low 80s for some.

A front drops in Sunday with a scattered shower or storm and starts to knock the temps down. The main show arrives early next week as a big time fall setup unfolds. It’s going to be a windy and cold end to September and that chill really digs in for early October. We are talking about a setup that can deliver frost or a light freeze late in the week on any night that’s clear. Highs for a few days will likely be in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FCPS superintendent sends message to update families on return to school

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk has sent a message to families updating them on the planned return of school.

Regional

LIVE COVERAGE: Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case has decided to forward charges against one of the officers in the case.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton urges calm in advance of Breonna Taylor decision; most downtown city offices close at 1 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has issued a statement in advance of the announcement in the Breonna Taylor case...

Back to School

Bourbon County Schools return to in-person classes on day recommended by Beshear

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Governor Andy Beshear’s September 28 target date for reopening in-person classes is less than a week away and some schools are preparing for what that will look like.

Latest News

State

Some Kentuckians will get extra $400 wage assistance for three more weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
As Governor Beshear announces more federal help for people on unemployment, some people say they are still waiting on help promised to them in March.

Lexington

UK using students to study length of COVID-19 quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky will use students to study quarantine strategies for COVID-19.

Lexington

Lexington’s COVID-19 case total passes 8K; nearly half of latest case report are UK students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will join us soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After rolling along with dry conditions since last week, we are about to enter a wetter period.

News

WATCH | Community activist Devine Carama creates mobile library in honor of late daughter

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Lexington man is giving back to his community after one of his children died earlier this year.