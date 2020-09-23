Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue with really nice temps, it’s time to focus on the potential for rain to impact the region over the next few days. Some of this moisture is coming from what’s left of Beta and this could bring heavy rainfall into parts of Kentucky. This kicks off a very busy setup that is going to usher in some serious fall chill as we close out September and roll into early October.

Clouds will continue to thicken out there today as temps stay in the 70-75 degree range for many. A shower or thunderstorm may impact areas of western and southern Kentucky before the day is finished. Here are your radars for the day.

This moisture will increase from the southwest Thursday into early Friday. Just how much rain falls really depends on where you live. The farther north, the less rain, if any. The farther south and southeast you live, the more rain you will see.

Whatever rain falls will begin to taper on Friday as low-level moisture remains. That may lead to a scattered shower or storm going up on Saturday as temps make a run at the low 80s for some.

A front drops in Sunday with a scattered shower or storm and starts to knock the temps down. The main show arrives early next week as a big time fall setup unfolds. It’s going to be a windy and cold end to September and that chill really digs in for early October. We are talking about a setup that can deliver frost or a light freeze late in the week on any night that’s clear. Highs for a few days will likely be in the 50s.

