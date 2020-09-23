Advertisement

Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police are looking for three suspects who exchanged gunfire with a man at a used car dealership in New York City. A male bystander was injured while shielding his kids from the bullets.

Police say three masked suspects fired multiple shots Monday night at a man inside On The Road Automotive Group. A 39-year-old father and his three children, all innocent bystanders, were also inside the business at the time.

Surveillance video released by police shows the father push his kids to the ground when the shooting begins. He uses his own body to shield them from the bullets.

Police say the father was struck in the right thigh and taken to the hospital in stable condition. WCBS reports he is expected to recover. None of his children were injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to WCBS. The suspects allegedly stole a customer’s car outside the dealership to make their escape.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RAW: Father protects kids when gunfire erupts at NYC car dealership

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.

National

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLS Staff
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

News

WATCH | Community activist Devine Carama creates mobile library in honor of late daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Lexington man is giving back to his community after one of his children died earlier this year.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington pastor calls for peace ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lexington pastor calls for peace ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

News

WATCH | The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home.

News

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
WKYT's Victor Puente takes a look back at what has happened since Breonna Taylor's death.

National

US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions.

News

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are no requirements for the frequency of testing for student-athletes at the high school level.